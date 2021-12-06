Mumbai: Man lodges complaint after sextortionists demand Rs 10 lakh, mobile phone, car

A 51-year-old businessman has lodged a complaint with the police against two women, who he claimed trapped him in a case of Sextortion. As per the victim, one of the women induced the victim to indulge in an explicit video call and then recorded the said act for blackmailing him. Apart from demanding cash, the accused women also demanded a car and a mobile phone from the victim.

According to the Byculla police, the complainant is a businessman. In his complaint, the victim has stated that in April last year, he was contacted by a woman who he had met a few years ago in Uttar Pradesh. The victim had helped the said woman financially on her request on a few occasions as she was facing monetary issues due to the pandemic.

"The said woman on several occasions told the victim to meet her and also made video calls to him, but the victim neither went to meet her, nor attended her video calls, suspecting something foul. In August, the victim was contacted by another woman from Prayagraj. The said woman sought some monetary help from the victim, but the victim ignored this demand," said a police officer.

He added, "On November 14, around 2 am, the victim received an obscene photograph and video of the Prayagraj-based woman. The woman then made a video call to the victim and indulged in explicit activities. The woman then asked the victim to take off his clothes too after which the victim complied with this demand of her and then the woman disconnected the call."

As per the victim, later the said woman demanded Rs 20,000 from the victim to meet her parlour expenses. The victim made an online payment to the said woman.

"On November 15, the woman who had earlier contacted the victim, messaged him and demanded for a mobile phone and a car. When the victim refused to comply with her demand, the said woman then shared a video recording of the victim with another woman in which both were indulged in explicit activities. The victim then realised that both the women were trying to extort him," the officer said.

The victim claimed that the woman also demanded cash Rs 10 lakh and threatened to make his video recording viral on social media if he refused to meet her demands. The victim then approached the police and got a complaint lodged in this regard last Thursday.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 07:00 AM IST