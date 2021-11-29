e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Education

Updated on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 04:00 PM IST

FPJ-Ed l MHT CET 2021 final merit list declared on cetcell.mahacet.org

FPJ Web Desk
Representative Image | Unsplash

The final merit list for MHT CET 2021 exam has been released by the state common entrance test cell on official websites - cetcell.mahacet.org or fe2021.mahacet.org.

The final merit list has been released separately for Maharashtra state and all India candidates.

Candidates can check the MHT CET 2021 final merit list online by following these steps

  1. Visit the official website - cetcell.mahacet.org.

  2. Click on the designated link for final merit list

  3. Download the PDF

According to the MHT CET counselling 2021 schedule, candidates can submit and confirm options for CAP round 1 between November 29 to December 1 and the provisional allotment list for round 1 counselling will be declared on December 3.

The MHT CET is held for admissions to Btech, Bpharm, and other courses through the Centralized Counselling Process (CAP).

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 04:00 PM IST
