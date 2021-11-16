FPJ-Ed l Maharashtra FYJC Admission 2021: Third round of first-come-first-serve for Class 11 begins on 11thadmission.org.in

The admission for the third round of first-come-first-serve for the First Year Junior College (FYJC) admissions for the academic year 2021-22 has begun from today.

The first merit list was declared on August 27 and Junior colleges had high cut-offs this year. this was a result of a revamped assessment procedure put in place due to the cancellation of Class 10 board examinations because of the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in high scores across boards.

Rules & Tips

1. Hereafter, the process of verifying the newly registered application Form Part-1 will be done at DyDE login.

2. From 23/11/2021, students will have to contact the DyDE office to get the allotment. Allotment will be given to the student from DyDE login after checking the vacancy & considering the preferences of the concerned students.

3. For allotment, students can contact the office of the Deputy Director of Education (DyDE) via email, phone or in person.

4. Admission must be confirmed by 06:00 pm on the second day after the receipt of allotment. In this round, the allotment will be valid till 06:00 PM on the next day. Students need to confirm their admission before that; otherwise, the allotment will be cancelled. Students will be notified of the countdown. e.g. Suppose if a student has received an allotment anytime on Thursday, Admission will be required to be confirmed by 06:00 pm on Friday. However, on the last day, all the allotments will expire at 06:00 pm.

5. From 23/11/2021, online requests for cancellation of admission will be sent to the DyDE by Jr Colleges and the n DyDE will contact the concerned students and cancel the admission from the DyDE login.

6. This admission round will be the FINAL CHANCE for a Student to get admission to 11th Standard for the year 2021-22, after which the admission process for the current year shall be completed.

7. Jr. Colleges should assist the students to complete all the procedures on time. Do explain the schedule and rules to the students as above.

8. Care should be taken by all stakeholders, not to forget all the rules of COVID appropriate behaviour.

Published on: Tuesday, November 16, 2021, 12:45 PM IST