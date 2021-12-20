FPJ-Ed l Directors of IIM Ranchi, GIM, TAPMI, and SPJIMR sit together for panel discussion, collaborate to achieve sustainable goals

On December 16, the annual meet of the PRME (Principles for Responsible Management) India chapter, was held online via Zoom. Dr. Chandrika Parmar, faculty at Bhavan’s SPJIMR and also the current chair of PRME India, spoke on the several battles of the world - climate change, Covid-19 pandemic, systematic inequalities, etc.

The meet also witnessed a panel discussion of Deans where Ajit Parulekar, Director Goa Institute of Management, Madhuveera Raghavan, Director TAPMI, Suresh Ramanathan, Director Great Lakes, Shailendra Singh, Director, IIM Ranchi and Varun Nagaraj, Dean SPJIMR agreed that that collaboration must be a part of our DNA to achieve higher sustainable goals.

Speaking at the recently held annual meet of PRME India chapter, Mette Morsing, Global head of UN Principles for Responsible Management Education (PRME), said, “the language of success has to be the language of partnership.”

She noted that there is an increasing call to re-examine the language of effectiveness, growth, productivity, efficiency that is taught in management schools if it comes at the cost of ecological degradation and inequalities.

December 20, 2021