FPJ-Ed: Japanese language exam to be conducted on Sunday after 18 months gap

Japanese Language Proficiency Test (JLPT) is finally being conducted tomorrow, on December 5, after 18 months. In all, there are eight centres of JLPT in India and the mode of exam is offline. The exam is MCQ-based and goes on for three hours.

The exam consists of five levels, N5 is the first level, and N2 last.

Every year the JLPT exam in India is conducted in July and December. Because of the COVID-19 situation, the exam was cancelled three times. Candidates appearing for this exam faced enormous problems due to the cancellation of the exam.

“Studying for the same exam from the past 18 months is tiresome. My morale is down but I have studied hard as I have to crack the exam anyhow this year, cannot waste any more time,” said Krutika M., who is going to appear for the N2 level of JLPT exam.

Not only did students’ careers become stagnant but also the academicians were stuck. “There was a huge educational impact of this delay. To complete Bachelor’s degree and a Master's Degree in the Japanese language, a certain level of certification is required,” said Jay Paran Jape.

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 08:21 PM IST