FPJ-Ed: INI CET 2022 admit cards expected today on aiimsexams.org

The INI CET 2021 admit cards are expected to be released today by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

As per INI CET dates, the entrance test is scheduled to be held on November 14 and INI CET admit cards will be made available for download from today (November 8). The expected date of declaration of INI CET result is November 20.

Once released, candidates can download the admit cards from the official website- aiimsexams.org

The entrance test is held for admissions to PG courses such as Masters of Surgery (MS), Doctor of Medicine (MD), Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) among others.

Candidates can download their admit cards online by following these steps

Step 1: Go to the official website - aiimsexams.ac.in

Step 2: Key in your login credentials

Step 3: Download the admit card

Published on: Monday, November 08, 2021, 05:06 PM IST