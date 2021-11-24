FPJ-Ed: Indian students aspiring for further studies ecstatic as Australia's border reopens

Indian students aspiring to go to Australia for further studies are glad the COVID 19 restrictions have been lifted. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Monday announced that Australia is now open for international students, skilled workers who are fully vaccinated and are eligible visa holders.

"From the first of December 2021, fully vaccinated eligible visa holders will be able to come to Australia without needing to apply for travel exemption," said Scott Morrison in a press conference held on November 22. The announcement was made after Australia's vaccination rate exceeded 85%

Students, skilled migrants, and refugees who are fully vaccinated, and hold a valid visa along with a 72-hour prior negative report against COVID19 will be allowed to enter Australia.

Rajat Gandhi, the Final year Master's student in Media and Communication, Macquarie University Sydney, says "Though the government has announced borders are opening, but no word from the university yet. I tried calling consulates, airlines but haven't got any firm reply from anyone. Even the connecting flights have quarantine issues." He even added, "Anyways I'm getting a chance to study in Australia and will be able to study for what I have paid."

FPJ connected with one of the Universities, "We don't know yet. Hopefully we will get the specific soon. We are working on the plans to safely welcome students back to campus soon" said the coordinator of the University of Technology, Sydney.

Qantas is doubling its flight to India for the first time and will start special international flights for Indians from December 22. The new Melbourne-Delhi flight will operate four times a week. Sydney- Delhi flights will start on December 6.

"I am doing my Masters from Australia and had to complete half of the semesters from India, but now finally I'm relieved and will complete my remaining semester in Australia and I was so tired with my online classes schedule, it did not match the timings. I am still waiting for my visa renewal" said Priya Kedia, pursuing her master's degree in Management from Australia.

Kimberly Dabolkar completed her education and stays in Australia says" I wanted to go back to India, but need assurance that I will get a chance to get back to Australia. Because you never know about any other lockdowns or restrictions."

"I had to hold up my studies just because the borders were shut for 18 months, so I'm thinking of flying next year," Said, Shikha Chauhan.

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 04:13 PM IST