FPJ-Ed: CAT 2021/ Tips Day 7: This is for first-timers and repeaters

Only four days to go for the CAT 2021 exam. Candidates appearing for the exam are of two types, one: attempting for the first time and two: repeaters.

In the ongoing series of CAT 2021 tips, CAT expert Pranav Pant lists easy cues for both types.

First Timers:

1. If you’re a first-timer, you may or may not have appeared for any other competitive examinations. So, treat this exam like any other exam you took in your college.

2. One thing you must note is that the result in the aptitude examinations does not depend on your amount of preparation. There might be some intelligent students, who might need lesser hours of input to get desired output. So do not compare your period of preparation with anyone else’s. The result is not proportional to preparation hours. You should have conceptual clarity, sufficient amount of practice and should know the exam strategy.

3. This fact will give you some confidence that at least 30 to 40 percent of students in the B-schools are freshers,. They are just college passed-outs.

4. Since you’ve not appeared in the examination, I would recommend you to go through last year’s papers and that too in a timed environment. That will give you an idea of actual examination pressure. The good thing to attempt the actual paper is that sometimes mocks can be unreasonably difficult but this is an actual paper and you can measure your performance better.

5. Keep faith in your hard work.

Repeaters:

1. Instead of worrying about your past result, focus on your mistakes. Learn from the mistakes you made last time.

2. Revise all formulae and concepts in the last couple of days left.

3. Go through past year papers. That will tell you about the frequency of the topics and you can be well prepared with those.

4. Be stress-free. It’s just an examination and not the end of life. Stay calm and try to give your best.

(Pranav Pant, an MBA from FMS, Delhi University who has cracked several exams such as CDS, SBI PO, RBI Grade B, UPSC Prelims and teaches Quantitative Aptitude, Data Interpretation, and Logical Reasoning is hosting FPJ-CAT Tips series exclusive for FPJ readers. A 99.96 percentiler in CAT, Pranav Pant is all geared to drive exam blues away)

