FPJ-Ed: Finally, Mumbai schools reopen for classes 1 to 7; see pics

On December 14, the Education Department issued a notice regarding school resumption. Despite the Omicron scare, schools in Mumbai have reopened, and some schools will resume after Christmas vacation.

According to BMC data, the district manages 2,034 schools ranging from Grade 1 to 7, with a total enrollment of 5,91,882 students. In Mumbai, at least 1,902 schools reopened today.

Many civic schools have resumed from December 15. Students from grades 1 to 7 have returned to school with happiness after 20 months. Schools all over Mumbai have greeted their students with wonderful acts and words of encouragement.

"Students in Class 1 are physically attending school after an almost two-year gap, some schools are being run in two shifts or students will be called on alternative days, as there are many students," said the Education Department official.

Students were excited and cheerful when they visited the school after a long gap. "With filled halls, classrooms, and corridors, we felt so good. Our kids will adjust to this new normal soon. As a result, a new journey has begun." said Junita Gaikwad, Headmistress of Regina Pacis Convent School, Byculla.

"Today is the first day after Corona, a good number of students were present in the school. Children were happy, seeing their smiling faces teachers were filled with joy," said Anandi Anand Gade Headteacher of Prabodhan Thackeray Municipal Marathi School, Mumbai.

"Students were greeted with balloons and a welcome dance. They were ecstatic to be in the classroom. The atmosphere in the classroom was cheerful. Everyone was filled with joy and enthusiasm when Santa Claus welcomed them," said Mrs. Asuntha Kastya, Headmistress of Mumbai Public School (CBSE), Chikuwadi, Borivali Mumbai.

On the other hand, few schools are still scheduling and adjusting their reopening dates because of the ongoing board exams. Hamsini Ravi, a parent of a grade-1 student said, "My child's learning gaps are massive now he wants to go to school. Though it is a short week for reopening, it could be used to transition kids to offline learning. We are still trying to contact the school for reopening."

Parents are worried about their kids' learning gaps as they haven't heard anything firm from the school management yet. "It's high time now, we should make life normal for children. Schools are still scheduling and I don't know when this is going to resolve, " said Bhaskaran Raman, a parent of two, in Mumbai.

Shashank Parade

Published on: Wednesday, December 15, 2021, 10:27 PM IST