FPJ Ed: E-Cell of IIT Bombay to organize Entrepreneurship Summit

Like each year, E-Cell, IIT Bombay, an organization whose aim is to reimagine the Indian Startup ecosystem, will host its annual summit named Entrepreneurship Summit.

The 17th edition of E-Summit this year will feature many events, competitions, meetups, and much more catering to investors, entrepreneurs, mentors, corporates, and enthusiasts from all over the world.

There will be a series of speaker sessions with renowned personalities such as Vijay Shekhar Sharma, Kunal Shah, Sam Pitroda, Apoorva Ranjan Sharma, Ranveer Allahbadia, and Byju Raveendran, who will share their insights on the current industry environment.

There is also a range of competitions held during the E-Summit that are open to everyone. Some of them are Money Heist, IPL Auction, Ace The Case, Get Set Pitch, Bid, and Build and Boardroom.

E-Summit 22 has Westbridge Capital as the Title Sponsor, Meesho and Dukaan as the Associate Title Sponsor, SBI Mutual Funds as the Platinum Sponsor, Paytm, Wells Fargo, Mahindra and Mahindra, Home Capital, and Unacademy as the Gold Sponsor.

Published on: Friday, January 28, 2022, 08:33 PM IST