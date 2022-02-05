FPJ-Ed: Colleges rope in alumni for upgrading infrastructure, job generation

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Department of Higher Education has ordered all the colleges across the state to organise alumni meet. The objective is to seek their help for upgrading infrastructure of college and employment generation.

“There were no formal arrangements by the college till now to form an alumni group. Though students had formed their own groups batch-wise, colleges now are taking initiative to facilitate the alumni meets,” said Sunita Dubey, retired principal of a government college.

She added that former students who are doing well in life can help their colleges in various ways. “Some can help to improve infrastructure of the college - be it a classroom or a building or donating computers. Those in top positions can help students to get placement in their companies,” added Dubey.

The department of higher education, last week, wrote to principals of all colleges across the state to organise alumni meet without fail. Earlier, the department had announced that meetings should be organised in last week of February but considering third wave of Covid, department asked colleges to organise as per their convenience.

“Main objective of organising alumni meet is to maintain emotional connect of former students with their colleges. Services of alumni can be taken to make colleges better,” said higher education minister Mohan Yadav.

The alumni can provide guidance to students in subjects of their expertise. They can do it through online as well, added Yadav.

“We had been providing assistance to our college but most of the time college management remained skeptical. We have a strong batch of year 2001-03. With this effort by college, students of more batches will be united with each other and can plan something for our college,” said Dr Praful Bidwai, a former student of Govt PG College, Shivpuri.

Published on: Saturday, February 05, 2022, 08:19 PM IST