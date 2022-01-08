e-Paper Get App

Education

Updated on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 06:20 PM IST

FPJ-Ed: CM Stalin holds all-party meet on Tamil Nadu's exemption from NEET

ANI
Chennai: MK Stalin, Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, presided over an all-party meeting at the Secretariat on Saturday to consider the State's demand for exemption from the National Entrance-cum-Eligibility Test (NEET).

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan stepped out of the all-party conference, stating that the NEET decision is not supported by the party."We do not support the resolution. Even during the last Assembly session, we've not supported the resolution passed to scrap the NEET exams. We are having a political stand of supporting the NEET exam in Tamil Nadu," said Srinivasan.

Earlier on January 6, the Chief Minister had said, "The State Assembly passed a resolution and bill on February 19 last year against NEET and sent to the Governor. The Governor is yet to send it to the President Ram Nath Kovind for his assent."

On February 28, 2021, the DMK MPs gave a memorandum against the NEET exam to the President, the CM said.

He further said that all Party delegations had sought an appointment from Union Home Minister Amit Shah, but it was denied by the minister.

Speaking on the floor of the Assembly, CM Stalin said, "The entrance examination coaching will only benefit the rich students. NEET exams have made school education costlier. We cannot remain a mute spectator."

Published on: Saturday, January 08, 2022, 06:20 PM IST
