FPJ-Ed: Amid surging COVID-19 cases, Pune schools to remain closed

Amid surging COVID-19 cases in Pune, the administration has decided that all schools and colleges will remain closed. The decision was taken at a review meeting held today.

"All schools and colleges in Pune will remain closed! Considering the increasing number of corona victims, the decision to keep all schools and colleges in Pune closed was taken in the corona review meeting of the Guardian Minister held today. The next meeting will take a decision after reviewing the number of patients," Pune mayor Murlidhar Mohol tweeted.

Meanwhile, it was also decided at the meeting that parks and gardens can remain open in the mornings.

पुण्यात सर्व शाळा-महाविद्यालये बंदच राहणार !



कोरोनाबाधितांची वाढती संख्या लक्षात घेता पुण्यातील सर्व शाळा आणि महाविद्यालये बंदच ठेवण्याचा निर्णय आज झालेल्या पालकमंत्र्यांच्या कोरोना आढावा बैठकीत घेण्यात आला. पुढील बैठकीत रुग्णसंख्येचा आढावा घेऊन याबाबत निर्णय घेतला जाणार आहे. — Murlidhar Mohol (@mohol_murlidhar) January 22, 2022

Earlier, Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad had said that schools in the state can reopen for offline classroom sessions on January 24. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray also approved a proposal to this effect sent to him by the school education department.

Published on: Saturday, January 22, 2022, 01:36 PM IST