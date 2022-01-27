FPJ-Ed: African students in India facing trying times due to delay in issuance of degrees

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): African students who pursued technical programmes in education institutions in India are facing trying times due to delay in issuance of degree and other academic awards.

African countries raised this issue with the Indian government following which the Union Ministry of Education directed All India Council for Technical Education to expedite the degree issuance process.

Resultantly, the technical education regulator has issued a circular addressed to vice chancellors of technical universities and Principals of technical institutes directing them for issuance of academic awards to African students in time.

In the circular, AICTE member secretary Rajeev Kumar said, “Ministry of Education has brought to our notice that African students in general and Congolese students in particular are facing difficulties in renewal of VISA & extension of stay etc due to delay in issuance of their degrees after completion of the programme in India.”

He stated that keeping in view the gravity of the issue, the institutions should take appropriate action so that degrees/diplomas can be issued in time and students may not face any problem for pursuing higher studies in Indian and abroad.

Published on: Thursday, January 27, 2022, 12:11 PM IST