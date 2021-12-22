FPJ-Ed: A farmer’s daughter receives 3 Cr scholarship for pursuing bachelor's at Chicago University

Chennai: A farmer’s daughter from a small village of Tamil Nadu has received a full scholarship of Rs 3 crore to pursue a bachelor's degree in Chicago University in the United States of America.

The name of the girl is Swega Swaminathan and she comes from Kasipalayam village in Erode district of Tamil Nadu.



Swega was trained and mentored by Dexterity global under its leadership development and carrier development programme, according to a statement from the organisation.



Sharad Vivek Sagar, founder of Dexterity global in a tweet said: "This is huge. A 17-year-old Dexterity to College fellow from Erode in Tamil Nadu, the daughter of a small farmer, Swega has been accepted to the University of Chicago, one of the top 10 universities in the world on a full scholarship worth 3 crores.



Sharad Sagar also said that Dexterity global is a not-for-profit, national organisation powering the next generation of leaders through educational opportunities and training.

Published on: Wednesday, December 22, 2021, 11:28 AM IST