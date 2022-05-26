Foreign Medical Examination(FMGE) admit card released; learn how to download

Photo credit: IANS

June 2022 Admit card for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) has been released by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Candidates can find and download the admit card on the official website – nbe.edu.in.

Latest notice by the NBEMS read, “The admit cards for FMGE June 2022 have been made live on NBEMS website. Candidates can download the same using their login credentials.”

To download FMGE admit card candidates must:

Log on to the NBEMS official website – nbe.edu.in A new page will open after clicking on FMGE Click the ‘application link’ The candidates are then required to fill in their login ID and password Download and print the FMGE admit card 2022

Admit cards of certain candidates has been put on hold by the NBEMS. These were the candidates who failed to to rectify the deficiencies in their applications. The board has given them the last opportunity to submit the documents from May 27, 11am to May 29, 11:55pm.

