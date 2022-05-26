Tamil Nadu CM Stalin appeals to PM Modi on NEET exam

Tamil Nadu CM Stalin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi | ANI

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin, on Thursday, appealed to PM Modi to give the state an exemption on NEET.

“We are opposing the NEET exam and we have also passed a bill in the Assembly. We appeal to the PM to give exemption from the NEET exam, to Tamil Nadu,” said CM Stalin in Chennai.

The statement comes despite Governor RN Ravi not sending the bill to the Centre. Stalin has stated that Tamil Nadu does not require the Governor’s approval of the Bill, but rather that it be conveyed to the President for assent "like a postman."

After over 200 days, the Governor had returned the bill. The bill, which has been unanimously supported by the Tamil Nadu assembly, was forwarded to the Governor again in the hopes that he would forward it to the Centre.

Tamil Nadu rejects the NEET medical entrance exam, claiming that it favours those who can afford private tutoring while denying poor students and those who reside in the countryside the opportunity.