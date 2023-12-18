Footprints Childcare Reveals Its Vision For Early Years Education Expansion, Acknowledged By BW Education For Its Innovative Preschool Curriculum!

Footprints Childcare, founded by IIT-IIM alumni, is a distinguished preschool and daycare chain committed to providing children with a safe, nurturing, and enriching environment. Footprints has emerged as a preferred parenting partner with a focus on all-around development and innovation in early years education and has garnered acclaim for its Innovative Curriculum, acknowledged by Business World Magazine in 2023

Footprints Childcare has identified three primary audiences – Parents, Prospective Franchise Partners, and Investors – each with a tailored message highlighting the distinctive features and advantages of the Footprints experience.

For Parents: Elevating Early Education Standards

Curriculum Excellence: Footprints distinguishes itself as the only Preschool/Day-care chain in India that has embraced the High Scope curriculum, a 65-year-old US-based company focused on early years education with a proven impact on children.

Safety and Security: Parents benefit from live CCTV feeds accessible from their mobile devices, ensuring real-time monitoring and eliminating the fear of missing key moments. Rigorous safety measures, including specially designed centers and a female-only staff undergoing medical tests and background verifications, underscore Footprints' commitment to child well-being.

Convenience at Fingertips: The Footprints mobile app gives parents instant updates on their child's activities, allowing them to stay informed about meals, sleep, and more. The app also offers self-service options for seamless fee payments, service pauses, center changes, and issue reporting.

For Franchise Owners: Empowering Entrepreneurial Success

Unmatched Success Rate: Footprints boasts a 100% success rate for franchise owners, a remarkable achievement in an industry where 18% of preschool franchises typically close yearly. This success is attributed to several key factors.

Demand Generation: Footprints lead demand generation, guaranteeing franchise partners 120 admissions.

Premium Pricing: Unlike competitors, Footprints commands a 70% higher price point, ensuring franchise partners a robust 40% Internal Rate of Return (IRR).

Variable Royalty: Footprints charge no royalty until the first 40 children, with subsequent percentages increasing gradually. This unique model ensures that franchise owners contribute only from their profits.

Complete Operations Support: Footprints' comprehensive support system allows franchise owners to focus on nurturing children while the company handles operational aspects, including fee collection, staff management, curriculum development, and location scouting.

For Investors: Tech-Enabled Excellence and Scalability

Technology-Driven Childcare: Positioned as a tech-enabled childcare provider, Footprints emphasizes its investment in technology to enhance parental engagement. The implementation of AI analyzes video feeds, ensuring control and optimizing the delivery of lesson plans.

Hybrid Model Success: Footprints introduces a groundbreaking hybrid model, combining the best company-operated and franchise models. This approach, where the franchise handles investment while Footprints manages control, has resulted in an outstanding Net Promoter Score (NPS) exceeding 65 for the past five years.

Scalability and Success: Demonstrating scalability, Footprints is adding 10 centers per month, with a significant portion undertaken by existing franchise partners. The company boasts a 100% success track record with zero franchise closures.