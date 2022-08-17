Follow these tips to find good universities and courses abroad

Free Press Journal Study Abroad Guide 2022 |

Are you thinking of studying abroad but don't know where to start? Are you unsure of which course is the right choice? Here are some tips you can follow to find good universities and courses in your dream study destination, as suggested by Dr. Karan Gupta, Founder of the Karan Gupta Education Foundation, and Education and Career Consultant for Karan Gupta Consulting :

Decide what you wish to study

When you decide to study abroad the first question you will come across is what to study. You can choose a subject that has a good mixture of your interest, relation to your background, and a path to achieving greater career heights.

Find the country which has a booming field for that subject

Several countries abroad can have courses in subjects you want to study but they also need to have an industry to support them. If you want to gain meaningful immersion or acquire experience during and post-study, the country you choose has to have a history of supporting the subject you have chosen.

Find the best universities in that country that have your course

You can search online for which universities have courses appropriate for you. Depending on the country, you will also find specific application requirements for international students. Several universities have their class profile updated on their website so you can see academic information about the students who attend the university for your desired course.

Find if your course has anything unique to offer you

You will also see the modules taught over the course period and what they include on the university’s website. If you are unable to find this information or find any of it confusing, you should email the university, and get in touch with its alumni to get more information.

List up to 10 universities and figure out your priorities

You should figure out what makes sense for you and not what others might deem important. If you care about the faculty more than the ranking of the university, find professors with impressive profiles. If you think the location matters more than the facilities the university provides its students and alumni, you should find a course that is in a prominent city.

Find the deadlines for the course and start the application process

Find the deadlines for each university. Make sure you find it on the page where your course details are mentioned and not on a secondary website unrelated to the university.

Apply as early as possible

Don’t wait for the deadline to come by if your application is ready to submit. Also if you have the opportunity to apply early, you will have a great chance to apply for several scholarships the university might offer.

