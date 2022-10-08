Follow these tips for a hassle-free stay as an Indian student in Italy

Italy | https://www.italia.it/en

In 2021, Italy’s Ambassador to India Vincenzo De Luca told PTI that an increasing number of Indian students are choosing Italy.

“There are 5000 Indian students in Italy now and there will be more in the future. We will have an increasing number of student exchange programmes between Italian and Indian universities,” Ambassador De Luca remarked in the interview.

While Art and Design, Tourism Management, and much more have received attention among international students in Italy, many Indian students are exploring other options as well.

Three Indian students, who are in the South-Central European country and are pursuing a wide range of courses, give their takes on some of the key hacks that incoming students can employ to have a comfortable education journey in the country.

What can make availing student accommodation easier in Italy?

'When reaching out to landlords and property owners, try getting a friend or your university help desk to translate your messages from English to Italian. This shows a little bit of extra effort on your part and also helps tremendously with getting swift responses’ - Vinay Sukhija, M.Sc. in Developmental and Educational Psychology, University of Padova, 2nd Year.

Vinay Sukhija

How to stay informed on essential matters as an international student?

'Join as many student community groups as you can, on Facebook, WhatsApp, and other platforms. Students who have been in the country for some time can guide you well when it comes to choosing an area to stay, documentation, and other student essentials’ - Nandhini Balamurugesan, Masters in Building Information Modelling, University of Pisa, Nov 2020 - Nov 2021.

Nandhini Balamurugesan

How can I explore Italy during holidays at a minimal cost?

'For students who want to travel and explore the country on holidays, I recommend getting a regional train pass. Roughly costing 29 euros, students can travel all over Italy for three days using this pass' - Pratik Latwe, Territorial Urban Environmental, and Landscape Planning, Politecnico di Torino, 2021-2023.