FMGs No Longer Allowed To Switch To Online Classes: NMC

The regulation that permitted foreign medical graduates (FMGs) to switch from online to offline mode of instruction has been abolished by the National Medical Commission (NMC). The NMC announced that it will no longer recognise certificates attesting to the addition of offline clinical and practical training to online theory programmes.

Official Notice

The NMC said that it has been noted that a large number of FMGs are deceitfully acquiring certifications of compensation for the online courses they offer from their parent universities. The official statement stated, "Since the medical profession deals with priceless human life, the lives of Indian citizens cannot be put at risk by medical practitioners with inadequate training.



"Certificates regarding the compensation/supplementation of online theory subjects/classes with offline practical and clinical training shall not be accepted going forward, per UGMEB decision," the commission stated.

The Commission further added, “FMGs who have attended their classes online for any duration during their course completion are required to qualify the FMG Examination and subsequently undergo a Compulsory Rotating Medical Internship (CRMI) for a period of two/three years (a schedule of 12 months to be repeated) as mentioned in the Circular dated 9.5.2023 and as per the public notice uploaded on 7th December 2023.”

What is FMGE?

For Foreign Medical Graduates (FMGs) who wish to register provisionally or permanently with the Medical Council of India (MCI) or any State Medical Council (SMC), and who possess an MBBS degree from a foreign medical institution, the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE 2024) is administered.