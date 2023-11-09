FIR Suggests 'Gangrape' In IIT-BHU Molestation Case

VIDEO: IIT-BHU Student Forcibly Kissed By 3 Men On Bike In Campus, Hundreds Of Students Stage Protest | Twitter

In a series of controversy at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) -BHU. Another shocking revelation has come to light after the November late night molestation case. The student had alleged that 3 men on bike came around and molested her. The same student has now alleged that another sexual assault took place on that day.

In a fresh statement, the victim has mentioned of gang rape in the case. according to the Police FIR.

The victim had earlier said that 3 unidentified men who came on bike took her to a nearby place, kissed her forcible, Undressed her and even made a video.

The student, in her police complaint on November 2, stated: “I am a resident of a hostel at IIT-BHU. On November 2, around 1.30 am, I left my hostel for a walk. I met a male friend… We were walking together when… a motorcycle with three men approached us from behind. They parked their motorcycle there and separated my friend and me”.

The Police has also imposed IPC sections 376 D, 509, 341 and 342 in this case. Varanasi Police Commissioner, Ashok Mutha Jain said, "After further investigation some more sections have been imposed."

Students also claimed that another female student faced a similar ordeal two days before the November 1 incident.

Vice-president of IIT-BHU Students' Parliament, Pranav Suresh earlier said,"While the current incident occurred on Wednesday night, another female student was molested by three men who touched her inappropriately and fled from the spot on Monday night.

