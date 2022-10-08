Figuring out transportation in Ireland as Indian students

Dart ( Dublin Area Rapid Transit) system is an electrified commuter rail railway network in the capital city of Dublin, Ireland. | Pixabay

Traveling to a new country comes with extreme excitement and an itch to explore a place that happens to be distinct from your habitual comfort zone and the ultimate desire of immersing oneself in a new culture makes you want to have answers to all your questions and confusion. Trust me, traveling around Ireland is easy as it is quite a compact country. Whether you’re thinking about your daily commute or making plans to explore the country on the weekends, here are a few tips to get out and about in Ireland in a cost-effective way. Make a note of the following tips for having a smooth transportation journey in Ireland:

Walk

Since the weather is pleasant in Ireland and there is absolutely no pollution, you can keep walking almost everywhere. Sometimes the easiest, best, and healthiest option. Invest in a pair of good walking shoes.

Buses

Fairly economical way to get around the city. Google maps are 100% reliable. They will tell you which bus will take you to your destination and where you can catch it from. It will also tell you how many minutes exactly you will have to wait for the bus to come. Trust me, the time shown there is accurate. You can use cash or a leap card for the fare.

Bikes

If you are a cyclist, this is another easy, cost-effective, and healthy way to travel in Ireland. You can get a bike off the cycle rank for a fee or buy your own bike. There are dedicated cycle lanes in Ireland, and you will need to wear a helmet and other appropriate safety gear. Don’t forget to follow traffic rules.

Trains

Dart is specific to Dublin city. It connects the entire city and makes up the core of Dublin's suburban railway network, stretching from Greystones, County Wicklow, in the south to Howth and Malahide in north County Dublin. You can either buy a ticket using cash or a card or again get a Leap card with preloaded money on it.

Irish rail is the national operator for inter-county travel.

Luas

Luas is a tram/light rail system in Dublin, Ireland. There are two main lines: Green Line and the Red line. Once again you can use your Leap card for this or purchase a ticket.

Taxi

Taxis can be very expensive and best left to be used in emergencies. You can download apps like FreeNow, Lynk, and Bolt for taxies.

Being a student, one gets a discount and a student leap card using which they can avail about 50% discount for most of the means of transportation. It is easy to get from one place to another and the various modes of transportation I have mentioned should help one get around.

The author is Vice President, India & South Asia - Enterprise Ireland, a government agency in Ireland.