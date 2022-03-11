Father of J-K student appreciates Centre for evacuation of his son from Ukraine

Father of a student from Jammu and Kashmir, who was evacuated from war-torn Ukraine and arrived in New Delhi on Friday, expressed gratitude to the Central Government and said that they had lost all hopes of seeing him again.

So far, 242 Indian students evacuated from war-stricken Ukraine arrived in Delhi on Friday under operation ganga.

Speaking to media, Sanjay Pandita, the parent of Dhruv who was living under Ukraine's Sumy, said, "I want to say that it is Modiji's son who has returned, not my son. We had no hopes given the circumstances in Sumy. I am thankful to the government of India for evacuating my son."

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 06:51 PM IST