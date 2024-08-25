'Fake Website': Mumbai University Warns Students Against Fraudulent Admission Activities!

Representative | Freepik Image

Mumbai: The University of Mumbai (MU) has issued a warning to students and stakeholders regarding a fake website impersonating the Distance and Online Education Center. According to the university, it has been reported that a fraudulent site is misrepresenting the centre's services. Although the university did not reveal the name of the alleged fraudulent website, they urged everyone to be careful.

After the university came to know about this alleged fraud, it promptly filed a complaint with the BKC Cyber Police. The investigation into this matter is currently underway. The university has also highlighted that the official website for the Distance and Online Learning Center is mu.ac.in/distance-open-learning.

Fake Social Media Accounts

In addition to the website scam, the MU also revealed that a number of alleged fake accounts have been created on social media platforms.

"Also, fake accounts have been created on various social media platforms in the name of Mumbai University and distance and online education centers, and the university has appealed to be careful with such fake accounts," the statement issued by MU read.

The university is taking these issues seriously and working with law enforcement to address the fraudulent activities, as further stated in the statement. "Students are advised to use the official websites for application purposes," it added.

Admission Details

Mumbai University's Distance and Online Education Center is currently processing admissions for a range of degree and postgraduate programs. To facilitate these admissions, the deadline has been extended to August 30, 2024.

Candidates can find the application form for the first year of postgraduate courses in distance and online education centers at mucdoeadm.samarth.edu.in.

For the first- and second-year postgraduate courses, the application link has been made available at idoloa.digitaluniversity.ac.

Candidates will find the application form for the first, second, and third years of their BA degree at mu.ac.in/distance-open-learning.

How To Apply?

Step 1: Open the official website

Step 2: Navigate to the registration link and click to open it

Step 3: Login using the required credentials

Step 4: Key in the required information

Step 5: Upload valid documents

Step 6: Pay the necessary application fees

Step 7: Submit the form

Step 8: Save and download for future

Candidates must make sure to check the information filled out in the application carefully and thoroughly before submitting the form.