Fact Check- 'Masturbation Notice' For IIT Roorkee Students Prank Resurfaces

(Image: X/@Aaaadildo)

A years-old college prank has returned to 'X' in September 2023 leaving users confused. Post showing an image of a “Masturbation Notice” asking students of IIT Roorkee hostel to refrain from masturbating in the shower has been doing the rounds on Internet.

The phony notice carrying the letterhead of ‘Rajendra Bhavan’- the hostel of IIT Roorkee reads: “Masturbation in the showers is a violation of the University of Maryland Housing code. The shower drains are NOT designed to handle semen! Excessive amounts of semen in the drains cost thousands of dollars in maintenance and must be reflected in housing price increases next year. Please masturbate in your own room. Please see your warden with any questions. Thank you for your cooperation.”

When contacted, the Rajendra Bhawan Hostel warden office said that the notice is a hoax and there is no such circular issued by the hostel warden.

“The post is ... part of a fake news campaign that originated a number of years ago," said the warden.

"There's no such noticw being passed around our hostel groups, It's fake," confirmed a student of IIT Roorkee.

While the post is going viral on X, most users claims the post to be an old prank , as evidenced by comments such as: “This was done by the hostel 3rd year student in 2019. See the date below the signature lol. Also, it was a prank by one our batchmates back then."

Some, however, seem to think the claims are real leaving comments such as: "Is this real?? Do they think semen contains some kind of plastic or grease causing clogs. Pathetic sewage maintenance", said a one user in reply to the post.