Fact Check: Did Muslim Girl Students Ask Hindu Lady To Wear Burqa In Bus In Kerala? Here's The Truth

In recent days, a video has been circulating on social media platforms, causing widespread controversy and misinformation. The video, originally shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), appears to depict a dispute between a group of burqa-wearing students and an elderly Hindu lady on a bus in Kerala. The claim made in the video suggests that Muslim women are preventing other women from traveling on public buses in Kerala without wearing a burqa.

False Narrative: Misinterpretation of the video

The video was shared with the caption, "Sharia Patrols in India! Islamic women harassed a Hindu woman for daring to ride a bus in Kerala without a sharia covering." It goes on to claim that Muslims are demanding that Hindus adhere to Sharia law when using public transportation.

Factual Context: Protest by Students, Not Religious Dispute

However, a closer examination of the incident reveals a different story. The altercation took place in Kerala's Kasaragod district and was related to a protest by students from Khansa Women's College Kumbla. These students were demonstrating against private buses not stopping at the bus stop in front of their college, causing delays in their daily commute. The woman in the blue saree, who was involved in the argument, was simply a passenger on the bus, frustrated by the delay caused by the protest. This incident had no religious or discriminatory undertones, contrary to the initial claim.

Whereas a user of X named, Gorge Poikayil commented on the tweet and said, "Absolute lie. Students of Khansa Women's College for Advanced Studies in #Kasaragod's Kumbla are protesting against private buses for not stopping at the bus stop in front of their college. Private buses avoid taking students because students have concession on their tickets."

According to reports by The News Minute, the incident occurred on a bus traveling the Kumbla-Seethangoli route. In response to the video, even BJP leaders like Anil K Antony initially shared a narrative that described the incident as "bullying by a bunch of burqa-clad women." It was only later that the true context of the situation came to light.