Extended Deadline For Navyug School Entrance Test 2024: Apply By March 5th For Classes 6, 7

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to prolong the last date for submitting applications for the Navyug School Sarojini Nagar Entrance Test 2024 until March 5th, 2024.

Furthermore, candidates who have registered will be given the chance to rectify any errors in their applications between the 5th and 7th of March. The computer-based examination for NSSNET 2024 is planned to take place on the 21st of March.

The age criteria for joining NSSNET 2024 are as follows: Students in the sixth grade between the ages of 10 and 12 and students in the seventh grade between the ages of 11 and 13.

To complete the submission process, applicants must pay a registration fee of Rs 250. The selection process will be determined by the scores achieved in a multiple-choice exam that lasts for 150 minutes and takes place at designated test centers.

Deadline for registration and fee payment is March 5, 2024. The correction window is open from March 5 to March 7. Admit cards will be available from March 15 onwards. The exam will take place on March 21, from 11:00 AM to 1:30 PM.

NSSNET is planning to accept students for Classes 6 and 7 at the prestigious Navyug public school in Delhi. The updated application deadlines are intended to cater to a larger number of students who are keen to enroll.