'Explosions, smoke-filled clouds, air raid sirens,' Indian students in Ukraine recount horrifying scenes as Russia declares 'war'

Indian students, studying in various parts of Ukraine, woke up to air raid sirens and smoke-filled clouds on Thursday morning when Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that his country had decided to carry out a military operation in the Eastern part of Ukraine to defend separatists in the Donbas region. Cities across Ukraine were reporting sounds of air raid sirens, clouds of black smoke, explosions and chaos, and the Indian students were witness to it.

Free Press Journal spoke to a few Indian students in Ukraine who were planning to leave the country sooner or later, but their plans are in jeopardy as the Ukrainian government has shut down the country's airspace. Though the Indian authorities are reportedly activating alternate evacuation routes for the students and other nationals in Ukraine.

“I saw fighter planes flying over my hostel,” said a student in Dnipro, who was planning to leave the country on February 26 but is unsure of the circumstances now. “I saw a cloud of smoke above the city and have no idea what is going on,” said another student in the city who further testified to the grim reality of the situation.

While some students recalled instances that weren’t life-threatening, others witnessed much scarier visuals

“A black smoke, which looked like the aftermath of an explosion, was visible outside my hostel in Ivano-Frankivsk,” a student said, who is relying on the Embassy for further updates in the hopes of being able to get out of Ukraine and get a glimpse of his parents. One student heard air sirens ringing out across Kyiv near the Golden-Domed Monastery in Ukraine which made her realise the severity and scale of the tensions that were now affecting innocent students like her. Multiple students also reported bunkers being prepared for the students in hostels to take shelter in case of a war or any form of violence.

“The present situation in Ukraine is highly uncertain. Please maintain calm and remain safe wherever you are, be it in your homes, hostels, accommodations or in transit,” the Indian Embassy in Kyiv tweeted on Thursday morning to assure Indian nationals, especially students, of their safety.

‘Universities shut down, online classes for an unspecified period’

Universities in Ukraine have also now opted to continue with online classes for an indefinite period.

“The University of Kyiv has shut down for today. We also have been told that there will be no online classes for the time being,” said Pranjal Aggarwal, who is studying in the University of Kyiv and came back to India a few days ago. Another student Waseem Khan added that Lviv Medical University in Ukraine has also shifted to online classes for an unspecified period, though in an earlier statement by the university to its students, it required them to attend summer practicals between the months of June-July. Students studying in Dnipropetrovsk State Medical Academy said that information about their classes for the upcoming days would be conveyed later.

Many students who were supposed to travel back to India saw their flights being cancelled as the Ukrainian airspace has been closed. After the Air India flight had departed from Delhi on Thursday morning, the Ukrainian authorities issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen), which stated that flights of civil aircraft within Ukraine "are restricted due to potential hazard for civil aviation".

Parents of students still see some light at the end of the tunnel

Parents of Indian students stranded in Ukraine are worried about their children’s safety and are willing to go all the way to ensure a safe return.

Mohammad Shafi, a parent of a student stuck in the country, told the Free Press Journal that his son who is currently at the Uzhhorod National University tried to book an Air India ticket but was unable to do so due to the unavailability of flights. “Though the university has permitted the students to leave, there are no tickets. As bombs were dropped on the Kyiv Airport, multiple students who had booked their flights for today, have now been given shelter by the Indian Embassy for the time being,” claimed Mr. Mohammad who added that because of the cash withdrawal limits announced by the Ukrainian government, multiple individuals have lined up the ATMs in the city.

Another parent Tehsin Ali from Uttar Pradesh said that he contacted the PMO's (Prime Minister Office) helpline number for information regarding students’ safety in Ukraine and was told by them that there are plans to airlift the students by Thursday night. Ali further added that many parents around the area, who have sent their children to Ukraine for pursuing higher education, are extremely worried and plan to travel to Delhi if things are not resolved soon. “As the authorities have assured that our children will be brought back safely, we hope to see some action on the same,” added Ali whose son studies at Ivano-Frankivsk University.

The Indian Ambassador to Ukraine, Partha Satpathy, in a statement urged Indians in the country to stay calm and face the situation with fortitude, and asked them to stay back in their familiar locations. “As of now, the Government of India, Ministry of External Affairs, and the Embassy of India are seized of the situation and working on a mission mode to find a solution to this difficult situation,” the Ambassador said in the statement.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022