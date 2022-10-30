Explained: What's the row between Kerala Governor Arif Khan and University VCs in the state?

L-R: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan | File Photos

The ongoing tussle between Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and the ruling Left regime led by CM Pinarayi Vijayan has intensified with the former now gearing up to take action against 11 vice-chancellors in the state.

The decision comes as a syndicate of the Kannur University passed a directive against the resolution by Khan, which asked the VC to step down following a verdict by the Supreme Court.

The governor, according to media reports, has also rejected the suggestion of Saji Gopinath, vice-chancellor of the Digital University of Kerala, for the vice-chancellorship of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU).

What was the ruling by SC that triggered Khan to take action?

The Supreme Court, on Friday, October 21, cancelled the appointment of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University V-C Dr. Rajasree M S as it cited UGC norms which required the state-appointed search committee to send the chancellor a panel of at least three qualified candidates from notable figures in engineering or science, but it only sent one name.

Following this ruling, the governor notified 11 VCs who had been constituted against UGC policy after the SC raised the issue.

The matter was stayed by the Kerala High Court, which was of the opinion that all eight VCs can remain in their posts till the chancellor or governor issued the final order after a show cause notice.

What the Kerala govt said about the situation

Commenting on the issue, which is one of many incidents that the Governor and CM have been at loggerheads over, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on October 24, “the governor’s post is not to move against the government but to uphold the constitution's dignity. He's acting as a tool of the RSS."

"The governor or the chancellor doesn't have the right to remove vice-chancellors. There is no such option in the University Act," the chief minister had added.

About a lakh individuals would demonstrate against Khan on November 15, according to CPI-M state secretary M.V. Govindan.

When did the tussle between Khan and Kerala govt actually start?

Khan, who was also the Chancellor by virtue of being the Governor, started the conflict when he attempted to exercise his authority as a Chancellor. Gopinath Raveendran, vice chancellor of Kannur University, was criticised by Khan and called a criminal.

Then, after Kannur University approved the appointment of Vijayan's private secretary, K.K. Ragesh's wife, Priya Verghese, to the position of Associate Professor in the Malayalam language, Khan erupted once again.

Khan had earlier claimed that Priya Verghese had risen to the top of the list despite being well behind other candidates for the position and that the appointment lacked merit.

The Kerala High Court also froze the appointment when he did so.

Khan further refused to sign two Ordinances, one of which dealt with universities and the other of which would have modified the Chancellor's authority.

Vijayan also sent a bill to Khan on the same after conducting a special sitting of the assembly.

Kannur VC saga created further rift between Khan and Vijayan

Khan sent a stern letter to Kerala University requesting that a senator be included on the search committee established to choose a new vice-chancellor. The governor was reported to be furious to learn that a senate meeting that had been called to consider this matter could not take place because there was insufficient support for a quorum.

Khan removed 15 senators who had all been nominated as a result.

What Governor Khan has said about his actions

Khan on Sunday defended his actions against the VCs by claiming that he was only carrying out his constitutional obligation to uphold the Supreme Court-established law.

Khan asserted that his actions had nothing to do with "other intentions" or "controversy," adding that he had "no time to waste on petty arguments" and was merely carrying out the Supreme Court's ruling.

“The Supreme Court was not hearing a matter on qualifications of a VC. They have not commented on that. They have said that the process which has been followed for appointing VCs was repugnant to the regulations of the UGC.

“The judgement does not deal with just one VC. They (SC) have laid down the law. I consider it my duty to defend and implement it if it is in my jurisdiction. Therefore, for me there is no controversy. I had no other intention. I am trying to do my duty as I am obliged to do. I do not have time to spend on petty fights,” said Khan while speaking at an event organised by the World Malayali Federation in New Delhi.

What's next

Khan, who has sought responses to the show-cause notices to the nine VCs by November 3 has also issued notices to Gopinath and Sreenarayanaguru Open University V-C Mubarak Pasha by November 4.