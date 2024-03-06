Exam Rescheduled For Nine Post-Graduate Computer Science Students In Madhya Pradesh University | representative pic

Nine students of the post-graduate computer science course at the Rani Durgavati University in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur city could not take the exam, with officials saying it was rescheduled due to an error in the question paper.

The National Student Union of India (NSUI) claimed students were informed about the rescheduling when they reached their centre for the exam on Tuesday.

The government university's registrar, Deepesh Mishra, told PTI that nine students of the first semester of MSc Computer Science could not take the exam on Tuesday due to an error in the question paper of 'Computer Organisation and Assembly Language' subject.

After a complaint received from the students, an explanation has been sought from the examination department's official concerned, he said.

Mishra said there was some error in the question paper, therefore it was not given to the students.

The examination for the subject will now be held on March 15 while the exams of other subjects will be held as per the schedule, he said.

Meanwhile, Sachin Rajak, district president of the NSUI, students' wing of the Congress, claimed that when the students reached the examination centre, the authorities told them the exam was rescheduled.



Blaming the university officials for this, he said some of the students came from neighbouring districts including Narsinghpur and Katni to appear for the exam.



The NSUI members met the university officials in this connection on Tuesday.

