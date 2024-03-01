Ex-IITian And Suicide Prevention Expert Addresses Rising Suicide Cases In IITs

Dheeraj Singh | Special Arrangements

In light of the rising suicide cases in IITs, The Free Press Journal is doing a three part series wherein we talk to experts, students and parents to ascertain the issues of suicide. Yesterday, we delved upon the statistics that shed light on the harsh reality in these IITs. Today we bring you view point from ex-IIT alumnus and an active suicide prevention professional in the higher education institutions.

Dheeraj Singh is an IIT Kanpur and IIM Calcutta alumnus and a strategy and finance professional based in Gurgaon. He works extensively on students' issues and particularly on mental health and suicides.

What advice do you have for students to keep their mental peace amidst all the chaos?

After having engaged with a lot of students and being a student myself, I have realized that it is important to water your own grass, and perhaps the students may end up seeing it greener than what it looks like on the other side. The one way to do this is by watering and building your own grass very slowly. It is also important for students to check on their friends and see that they also synchronize with what you have learned.

Students should meditate everyday for at least ten minutes and practice yoga/brisk walking for 20 minutes to keep their mind active. Simple things like eating meals, having sleep scheduled and talking to friends in depth also helps a lot. Seek professional help whenever the need arises.

Every Institute has counselors in place, however many students do not approach them. Why do you think this happens?

The first question here is - do students even know that they need help? It's the ignorance amongst the students about their issues. Do we have resources, some sort of screenings available that the students can take to do a self test? This will help the students to gauge their head space.

The second thing comes when the students know that they need help. When the students know they are above a threshold, do they seek the help that they need? Sometimes there is a bit of negligence at the individual end and the societal end because of which they don't seek help.

Colleges have OPD set up wherein mental health professionals, psychiatrist and counselors sit but due to various factors, particularly because of shame and judgment they don't approach the OPD sector. This is the similar reason why the students don't even share their feelings with their parents because they feel their worth is less.

There is also a medical side to it, like anxiety and depression because of which reaching out becomes all the way more difficult, which is why mental health is considered a disability.

What else can the institutes do to reduce the number and help the students?

According to Mental health act 2001, suicide is linked with being severely stressed and it is stated that it is the government’s job to provide duty of care. IITs should be looked at as a community wherein the psychiatric social workers could be the front line community workers and responders which can connect the OPD centres to the students. These workers can be trained to cater to the students only and could be more on number, than say the psychiatrists.

Colleges can also provide vouchers which could be redeemed by the students if they are going to meet a professional, even outside the college campus because students are sometimes more comfortable seeking help outside and anywhere they prefer. This can also reduce the cost burden on students. The other thing that the Institute does is leveraging existing technology, like video conferencing, so that the students can seek help from the comfort of their rooms. They can also use outreach as opposed to OPD centers.

Do you think that the statistics will only increase in the future?

Earlier, there were about 5-6 suicides in IITs until 2001 every year, now we are tracking about 16 every year so there's a sharp surge post covid. This is likely to remain high because the situation has consistently been unhealthy. So I would not be surprised if the trend continues on an upward rise.

Many believe that the education system in India is on the verge of collapsing because of too much pressure. What sudden reform can bring about a change in it?

I can propose some strategic changes. All the colleges are ranked on the basis of The National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) and currently there are five parameters on the basis of which the rankings are given. I would like to propose a student engagement criteria right from the day that they joined the institute to when they are graduating as well as a student's health criteria gets added into the framework as the sixth parameter to make it more student friendly which it is currently not.

During my analysis I have figured out the IITs being government funded have a far more acute problem than that of a private institute. The private institutes are far more student-centric. Therefore, the call is to make institutions much more student centric in terms of support and authority.

Should the IITs aim at reducing the rigidity in the education system?

Top colleges outside India provide a lot more flexibility to the students and therefore the students don't feel tied up. It's time we should do away with a fixed mindset of a four year programme or three year programme and instead it should be credit based. Every individual is different and so one can complete the credit sooner while the other can take a longer time.

There also must be some kind of expert committee independent of IITs to examine the past incidents and also do a psychiatric autopsy to find out the triggers and the circumstances that forced the student to take such a step. This will determine the remedial steps and will fix accountability.

Do you have students coming to you to talk about their problems?

A lot of students come to me, not only to talk about their problems but now because of my viral social posts, they are connecting with me directly about their mental health issues.

What is your approach towards them?

I take a very basic approach of talking to them like a normal human being. I open my heart about the problems that I have faced or am facing, this gives them a lot of strength. I also help them in knowing the exact issue that is bothering them.

Not the students but the parents are far more reluctant to take any sort of help, being on the receiving end of the tragedy. The parents also need to be more proactive, not just in finding the right coaching centres for their students but they must also tune into the mental health of their children.