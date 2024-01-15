EU-India Collaboration: Former Belgian PM Yves Leterme Advocates For Education & Digital Growth At Woxsen University | Woxsen University

Woxsen University in Hyderabad recently welcomed Yves Leterme, Former Prime Minister of Belgium, to its campus for an International Conclave centered around 'India-EU as Strategic Partners for the Future of Higher Education.' The conclave, a collaborative effort with stakeholders from various sectors, aimed to fortify ties between the European Union (EU) and India, with a keen focus on the future of higher education.

Notable figures and focused dialogue

Key figures such as G. V. Prasad, Co-Chairman and Managing Director of Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, and Honorary Consul General of Belgium, alongside Dr. Shankar S. Mantha, Former Chairman of AICTE, were present at the event. The conclave sought to foster open and constructive dialogue among thought leaders, policymakers, and industry representatives.

Insights from Former Prime Minister Leterme

Former Prime Minister Yves Leterme, in his Keynote Address on 'Enhancing India-European Union Bilateral Relations,' underscored the importance of cooperation among the three largest democracies—EU, India, and the US. He commended India's commitment to democratic values while navigating global challenges and advocated for a collaborative approach to address geopolitical issues.

Leterme outlined four key domains for EU-India cooperation. Transport, with a focus on infrastructural links for energy and water, was identified as the priority. The second priority was the establishment of an ecosystem for energy consumption, requiring innovation and investment. Leterme highlighted the digital domain as the third focus, urging collaboration to promote Indian unicorns and enhance competition through cutting-edge technology. The fourth domain emphasised person-to-person cooperation, stressing the importance of education exchange and tourism.

Education's role in national strength

G.V. Prasad, Co-Chairman and MD of Dr. Reddy's Labs & Honorary Consul General of Belgium, underscored the pivotal role of education in a country's strength. He emphasized the need to invest in a robust educational and research system, commending Woxsen University for its contribution to providing world-class facilities at an affordable fee structure.

The conclave included a Plenary Session on the 'Internationalization of Higher Education,' featuring speakers discussing the current state and future trajectory of higher education. Vishal Khurma, CEO of Woxsen University, highlighted the institution's commitment to preparing students for global roles in digital sectors through industry exposure and practical learning. The conclave catalyzed strengthening ties, promoting innovation, and establishing a framework for sustained collaboration between India and the EU.