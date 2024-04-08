ETS Partners With NISAU; Launches 2nd Edition Of TOEFL Scholarship For Indian Students Pursuing Higher Education In UK

New Delhi: ETS, the educational testing and assessment organization, and The National Indian Students and Alumni Union (NISAU) have announced the second edition of the UK-India TOEFL Scholarship, offering financial support to 10 exceptional Indian scholars.

This initiative aims to aid students committed to pursuing full-time undergraduate or postgraduate programs in the UK, covering expenses such as tuition, books, transportation, etc. A distinguished panel from NISAU and UK universities will select the 10 recipients.

Applications are open until July 15, 2024, marking a significant opportunity for aspiring students who wish to pursue their studies in a UK university in Fall2024/Spring2025 to win a one-time scholarship of INR 2.5 Lacs.

To be eligible for the scholarship, all applicants must meet the following criteria:

- A minimum TOEFL® test score of 75 out of 120

- An admission offer letter from a UK university for Fall 2024/Spring 2025

The successful recipients of the UK-India TOEFL Scholarship will act as TOEFL ambassadors during their studies, promoting the program and sharing their experiences. Interested students can find detailed information and application procedures on the official ETS website or NISAU website. The application window will open on 1st April, 2024 and close on 15th July, 2024.

"We are delighted to partner with NISAU once again to offer the second edition of UK-India TOEFL Scholarship," said Sachin Jain, Country Manager India and South Asia at ETS. "The scholarship aligns with our mission of advancing equity and access to quality higher education globally. The TOEFL test remains the most widely accepted test of English-language proficiency and has enabled admissions of millions of deserving students to universities worldwide."

Sanam Arora, Chairperson of NISAU added "We are committed to supporting the aspirations of Indian students seeking to broaden their horizons through international education. Through initiatives like the TOEFL scholarship, we aim to support deserving Indian students in realizing their academic aspirations at UK universities and contributing to the global community. We look forward to continuing our efforts to enhance access to quality education and foster cross-cultural exchange between India and the UK."

