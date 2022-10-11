e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationEnsure equal rights, quality education to girls: Kerala CM on international day of girl child

Ensure equal rights, quality education to girls: Kerala CM on international day of girl child

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader said it should also be ensured that girls are getting quality healthcare and lead a life without fear.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 01:09 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo | File Photo
Follow us on

Thiruvananthapuram: The chief minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday extended wishes on the 'International Day Of the Girl Child' and urged people to ensure that girls can enjoy equal rights and avail quality education.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader said it should also be ensured that girls are getting quality healthcare and lead a life without fear.

"On this #InternationalDayOfGirlChild let's ensure that our girls can: Enjoy equal rights, avail quality education, consume nutritious foods, access quality healthcare, earn and be independent, hold their heads high and live without fear. Happy #IDG2022," Vijayan tweeted.

International Day of the Girl Child is an international observance day declared by the United Nations. It is also called the Day of Girls and the International Day of the Girl.

RECENT STORIES

President Murmu to inaugurate supercomputer facility at IIT Guwahati on Oct 13

President Murmu to inaugurate supercomputer facility at IIT Guwahati on Oct 13

Watch video: My father thought I would not pass class 10 exams, says MS Dhoni

Watch video: My father thought I would not pass class 10 exams, says MS Dhoni

Ensure equal rights, quality education to girls: Kerala CM on international day of girl child

Ensure equal rights, quality education to girls: Kerala CM on international day of girl child

Heavy rains: Schools to remain closed in various UP districts today

Heavy rains: Schools to remain closed in various UP districts today

Supreme Court upholds HC verdict setting aside re-appointment of Calcutta University VC

Supreme Court upholds HC verdict setting aside re-appointment of Calcutta University VC