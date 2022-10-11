Ensure equal rights, quality education to girls: Kerala CM on international day of girl child

Representative Photo | File Photo

Thiruvananthapuram: The chief minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday extended wishes on the 'International Day Of the Girl Child' and urged people to ensure that girls can enjoy equal rights and avail quality education.

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader said it should also be ensured that girls are getting quality healthcare and lead a life without fear.

"On this #InternationalDayOfGirlChild let's ensure that our girls can: Enjoy equal rights, avail quality education, consume nutritious foods, access quality healthcare, earn and be independent, hold their heads high and live without fear. Happy #IDG2022," Vijayan tweeted.

International Day of the Girl Child is an international observance day declared by the United Nations. It is also called the Day of Girls and the International Day of the Girl.