Engineering Student Crushed Under Truck Wheels In Bhubaneswar

An engineering student was tragically crushed under truck wheels in Bhubaneswar, as reported by Odisha TV.

Pratyushparna Das of Rasulgarh has been identified as the deceased. He was an engineering student. Sources claim that Das was struck by the truck while he was riding a scooter close to the Sahid Nagar area. Consequently, the rider passed away instantly.

Police nabbed the truck driver

The truck left the area before bystanders could stop it. Later, the police took him into custody. Das was riding the scooter when he was forced to yield to a truck that was approaching from the rear. The truck then ran over his head and left the scene, according to a bystander.

After receiving the information, the police arrived at the location, took possession of the body, and opened an investigation.