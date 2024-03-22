Enforcement Directorate (ED) Opens Applications for Deputy Director and Driver Positions

Directorate of Enforcement |

Mumbai: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has initiated the application process for vacancies in the Deputy Director and Driver roles, offering a significant opportunity for those aspiring for government jobs. The announcement comes as the ED seeks to fill several positions through this recruitment drive.

Interested candidates can access detailed information and submit their applications through the official website enforcementdirectorate.gov.in. The recruitment process is currently underway, urging applicants to apply promptly to avoid any delays.

As per reports, the application window for these positions will remain open until April 16, providing candidates with ample time to apply. Let's explore the eligibility criteria for these roles:

Eligibility Criteria:

Candidates should possess qualifications such as CA/ICWA/Diploma/Degree/PGDM/MBA/MSW/PG Diploma/PG Degree. Further details regarding eligibility can be found in the official announcement.

Age Limit:

The notification specifies the age limit, with the maximum age set at 56 years.

Salary:

Selected candidates will receive varying salaries based on their appointed positions, ranging between Rs 19,900 to Rs 2,08,700 per month.

Selection Process:

Candidates will undergo a selection process comprising a written test followed by an interview round. Shortlisted candidates will be stationed in Delhi.

Job Location:

Successful candidates will be stationed at APJ Abdul Kalam Road, New Delhi, 110011 Delhi.

Additionally, earlier vacancies were announced by the ED for the position of Assistant. Applicants must be under 56 years of age and possess a bachelor’s degree from a recognized university or institution, along with two years of experience in administration and establishment work. Selected candidates will receive a monthly compensation of up to Rs 1,12,400.

For further information and to apply for the Enforcement Directorate Recruitment 2024, click here