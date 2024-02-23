 Empowering Indian Scholars: Launch Of MMGEIS Programme To Train 500K Students In Geospatial Technology
Join the MMGEIS program, a transformative initiative by Esri India & CKS, to train 5,00,000 students in geospatial technology skills over 5 years, fostering innovation and a research-oriented mindset.

IANSUpdated: Friday, February 23, 2024, 10:02 PM IST
Bengaluru: Esri India and the Centre for Knowledge Sovereignty (CKS) on Friday announced the launch of the pilot programme of the Master Mentors Geo-enabling Indian Scholars (MMGEIS) programme, which aims to train up to 5,00,000 students in the country in geospatial technology skills over the next five years.

The online programme is aimed at inculcating geospatial thinking and developing a research-oriented mindset among students from 8th grade to undergraduate level, who will form the future workforce of the country.

The pilot phase of the programme will cover 1,000 students across India, the companies said in a statement.

In 2022, India saw over 66,400 patent applications including 140 geospatial patents.

The programme will also work towards fostering a strong IP framework to enable more patents from India in its journey towards becoming a global geospatial innovation hub.

“It is important to enable and empower curious young Indian minds with the tools and knowledge to understand the use of geospatial technology which is rapidly encompassing all aspects of human endeavours. MMGEIS is a powerful medium that will bring to these bright minds the right guidance and skills to usher in an era of innovation in use of geospatial technology,” said A S Kiran Kumar, Member, Space Commission and Former Chairman, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), at the launch.

The pilot programme will initially be rolled out in select schools and educational institutions, with plans for a wider implementation from June onwards this year.

The MMGEIS team is committed to facilitating a transformative learning experience for students and preparing them for the opportunities of the current digital age.

“The pioneering initiative represents our commitment to nurturing the next generation of geospatial innovators and leaders. By equipping students with geospatial awareness and skills, we believe they will be well-prepared to tackle the challenges of the future and make a positive impact on society," said Agendra Kumar, Managing Director, Esri India.

“The mentorship that this programme will provide to students will change their approach towards education and the focus will be more on understanding and discovering new areas. The day is not far when India will be a world leader in innovation,” added Vinit Goenka, Secretary, CKS.

