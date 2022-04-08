eInfochips launches EIC FutureFit; announces Ganpat University as its first partner

eInfochips (An Arrow Electronics company) announced the launch of its EIC FutureFit program that will partner with top universities to co-create and offer in-demand technical courses in market-relevant topics such as automation, IoT device security, cloud architecture, VLSI engineering & DevOps, and more.

Ganpat University-a private university in Kherva, Mehsana in Gujarat, has launched the first batch of MCA and M. Tech programs in partnership with EIC FutureFit. These programs will be offered as Work Integrated Learning Programs wherein all selected candidates will be provided cutting-edge education to help ensure that they are industry-ready when they graduate, it said in a statement.

All selected candidates will get an assured job even before the course begins. Candidates who successfully complete all program requirements will receive an MCA or M. Tech degree from Ganpat University, the statement added.

eInfochips will contribute to the course design, bringing an industry perspective to the skills in demand. Involvement of the firm's senior technical leaders as faculty and mentors will bring industry-ready content and live case scenarios to the classroom. This approach will enable candidates to be equipped with the right skills for employability. Within the next five years, eInfochips plans to offer such programs to 500-plus candidates annually under the EIC #FutureFit initiative.

Ganpat University will leverage its extensive, global network of academic experts to bring the best of domestic and international faculty to deliver the courses. The program will be run in an in-class blended mode wherein classes by international experts will be offered online. In contrast, modules by faculty based in India will be delivered in person.

Published on: Friday, April 08, 2022, 06:23 PM IST