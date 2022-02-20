Education Ministry to host brainstorming webinar on implementation of Union Budget 2022 announcements

New Delhi: The Centre is hosting a series of webinars across many important sectors to help with the efficient and timely implementation of Budget announcements.

The goal is to brainstorm with professionals from the public and private sectors, as well as academia and industry, to come up with ideas for moving forward with various issues in different sectors. The Ministry of Education, Government of India, is hosting a webinar on the education and skill sector on February 21 as part of this series, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak at the Plenary Session.

"The webinar will have sessions on different themes of relevance and will witness participation of government officials of various ministries and state governments, industry representatives, skill development organizations, educationists, students and other experts," the Ministry of Education said in a statement.



The themes identified for the webinar are Digital University: -Making World-Class Higher Education Accessible for All.



-The Digital Teacher: Creating quality e-content and Virtual Labs for Inclusivity, Better Learning Outcomes and Skilling

-Widening Reach of One Class One Channel: Reaching Quality Digital Education to the Farthest Corner

-India Specific Knowledge in Urban Planning and Design

-Towards Fostering Stronger Industry-Skill Linkage

-Developing Educational Institutions in GIFT City

-Strengthening Industry-Skill Linkage in AVGC



"Seven parallel breakout sessions will be held under the identified themes. Action points, broad strategies and timelines for implementation in line with principles of ease of education and focus on harnessing employment opportunities will be identified by the participating teams" the Ministry of Education said.

Published on: Sunday, February 20, 2022, 12:55 PM IST