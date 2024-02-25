Education Ministry Mandates Minimum Age For Grade 1 Admission

Representative image

The Education Ministry has asked all states and Union territories to make sure that starting with the 2024–25 school year, the minimum age requirement for admission to Grade 1 is six years old.

The initiative is in accordance with the provisions outlined in the 2009 Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act and the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

"I am writing to draw your attention to the Department's DO letter No. 9-2/20- IS-3 dated 31.03.2021 and the subsequent DO letter of the same number dated February 9, 2023 (copies enclosed)", stated the secretary of the Ministry of Education in a letter. The letter urged all states and union territories to guarantee that admission to Grade I is for children who are at least six years old, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009.

Department of School Education & Literacy, Ministry of Education, in a letter dated 15.02.2024, with reference to D.O. letter No. 9-2/20- IS-3 dated 31.03.2021 followed by D.O. letter of even number dated 09.02.2023, requested all states/UTs to ensure that the age of admission to… pic.twitter.com/RoIrA9h9IC — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) February 25, 2024

The commencement of new admissions for the academic year 2024-2025 is expected. The communication mentioned that the minimum age requirement for Grade-1 admission in your State/UT is now 6 years and above.

The secretary gave the relevant officials instructions to investigate, verify compliance, and communicate the order's implementation status.