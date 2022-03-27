Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan inaugrates Hostel 17 at IIT Bombay

Owing to the inaugration of Hostel 17 at Indian Institute of Technology (IIT Bombay) today, Education Minister of India tweeted on his official account, acknowledging the efforts of IIT Bombay and its students.



"India has shown that it has solutions to complex global problems. Students at @iitbombay should map the country’s requirements for the next 50 years, including in the areas of disaster management, clean energy, & sustainability and work towards fulfilling those requirements," he wrote.



In addition, he tweeted, "India fully believes in the prowess of @iitbombay. I am confident that the talented human capital of the institute will emerge as employment creators, innovate and work for global welfare, and also work towards building a strong and Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 04:15 PM IST