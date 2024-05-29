Education Department Withholds Salaries Of Teachers Due To 'Bed Performance' In Bihar's Jamui | X

In a strange turn of events, teachers from Bihar's Jamui district was penalised for their 'bed performance'. While, no one knows what actually is a 'bed performance', the education department made the teachers pay for it by withhelding their salaries.

The 13 teachers who were punished, also took note of this error, which eventually led to protests from teaching associations, as reported by Times of India.



According to the authorities, several teachers were discovered to have been absent from work during surprise inspections by the education department on May 22 in a number of schools under the Jamui district.



According to TOI, numerous educators' performance was also determined to be below par.



The district education officer (DEO) in the area took the situation seriously and sent out a formal letter outlining the steps that would be taken to discipline the guilty teachers.

The DEO's office released an explanation after the letter went viral on social media. The DEO letter clarified, "A typing error resulted in bad performance being mistakenly typed as 'bed performance."

Hahaha... मास्टर साहबों के वेतन bed performance पर काटने का आदेश हुआ था। अब bed को Bad performance से रिप्लेस कर दिया गया है। धन्य हो। pic.twitter.com/vPPJwRCI0m — Akhilesh Singh (@akhileshsi1) May 28, 2024

The X post read, "The 'bed performance' has now been replaced with 'bad performance'. All hail!"

16 students fall unconscious in Bihar

In other news, a video went viral on social media which shows 16 students who went unconscious due to extreme heat in Bihar's Sheikhpura. The video shows some students on the ground, partially unconscious, and breathing heavily. Other students are rushing towards them with water, trying to provide relief to their peers. Teachers are also seen trying to help the students.