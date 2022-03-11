EAM thanks all those who helped in evacuation of students from Sumy

As another batch of 600 students from Ukraine's Sumy returned securely to India, External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on Friday expressed his heartfelt gratitude to all those who had helped in the evacuation.

"Students from Sumy are returning to India today. Their evacuation was particularly challenging. Operation Ganga undertaken at direction of PM Modi, has delivered due to both leadership and committment," the minister said.

Additionally he said that he was grateful to the NGOs, individual volunteers, corporates, our airlines, and the Indian Air Force who worked so tirelessly in the exercise.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, March 11, 2022, 07:05 PM IST