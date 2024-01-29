 EAM S Jaishankar Inaugurates Skill Centre And Engages With Girls At Children's Home In Gujarat
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar uplifts girls' home, inaugurates IHCL Skill Centre, and advocates tourism for unity, fostering growth in Gujarat.

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, January 29, 2024, 08:05 PM IST
article-image

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made a visit to the Children Home for Girls in Gujarat's Nandod on Monday, expressing his delight at the positive changes witnessed in the lives of the girls residing there. Funded by MPLAD, the establishment now boasts essential facilities such as a computer lab, smart classroom, science lab, sports amenities, and a music room, making a real difference to the residents' lives.

Inauguration of IHCL Skill Centre at Ektanagar

Continuing his engagement, Jaishankar attended the inauguration of the Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) Skill Centre at Circuit House in Ektanagar, Gujarat. He emphasized the pivotal role tourism plays in spreading the message of unity, especially at the iconic Statue of Unity. The Minister encouraged more people to visit the site and announced efforts to attract hotel companies to set up establishments to boost tourism.

“The construction of tourist facilities, including hotels is a natural consequence. Ensuring the skilled human resources for such facilities is now the task. So glad to see that the IHCL Centre has hit the ground running," Jaishankar expressed, commending IHCL's contribution to the growth of Kevadia as a thriving tourist destination.

IHCL Hospitality Skill Centre

Delighted to participate in the inauguration of the IHCL Hospitality Skill Centre in Ekta Nagar, Jaishankar lauded the center's swift operationalization. Interacting with the first batches selected for front office and F&B training, he highlighted the newfound opportunities for youth in the region, a direct result of the Modi Government's commitment to promoting tourism and creating avenues for skill development.

EAM Jaishankar is scheduled to depart from Vadodara on January 30 at around 7 am, as confirmed by a statement from his office.

(Inputs from ANI)

