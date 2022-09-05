e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationEAM Jaishankar attributes declining population to education

EAM Jaishankar attributes declining population to education

In 2021, India's Total Fertility Rate (TFR) slipped below the replacement level of fertility (which is 2.1 children per woman) to two.

ANIUpdated: Monday, September 05, 2022, 02:26 PM IST
article-image
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar | PTI

Gandhinagar: At an event in Gujarat, where he launched the Gujarati translation of his book, 'The India Way: Strategies for an Uncertain World', External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated said that India's population is declining 'due to education, social awareness, and prosperity.' "The rate of growth of the Indian population is falling. The reason is education, social awareness, and prosperity. The family size among each one of us, with the passage of time, is small,' said Jaishankar.

The UN World Population Prospects (WPP), 2022, forecasts India becoming the most populous country by 2023, surpassing China, with a 140 crore population. India currently has 17.5 percent of the world's population. India is projected to reach 150 crores by 2030 and 166 crores by 2050.

"... Forced population control can have very dangerous consequences, it can create a gender imbalance," said Jaishankar. In 2021, India's Total Fertility Rate (TFR) slipped below the replacement level of fertility (which is 2.1 children per woman) to two.

Read Also
S Jaishankar asks China's Wang Yi to facilitate the return of Indian students
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

EAM Jaishankar attributes declining population to education

EAM Jaishankar attributes declining population to education

Watch video: Indian student breaks out into bhangra at his UK university convocation

Watch video: Indian student breaks out into bhangra at his UK university convocation

Supreme Court to hear pleas on Karnataka HC's order upholding Hijab ban in institutions

Supreme Court to hear pleas on Karnataka HC's order upholding Hijab ban in institutions

Watch: Kerala students celebrate Onam in traditional saree, hijab

Watch: Kerala students celebrate Onam in traditional saree, hijab

Mumbai Indians celebrate Teacher's day in popular punch lines from school days; can you fill in the...

Mumbai Indians celebrate Teacher's day in popular punch lines from school days; can you fill in the...