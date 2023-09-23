DUSU Polls Results 2023: ABVP Wins President, Secretary & Jt Sec Posts, NSUI Secures Vice President Seat

DUSU Polls Results 2023 out |

The results for the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) Elections 2023 are out. According to the ANI, Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) wins three seats meanwhile National Students Union of India (NSUI) secured Vice President post.

ABVP secured President, Secretary and Joint Secretary posts, Meanwhile for Vice President's Post NSUI secured VC post after a tough fight between the two students union.

After 24 Rounds Of Counting these are the numbers:

ABVP

President- 21555

Vice President- 18763

Secretary- 22562

Joint Secretary- 22833

NSUI

President- 17833

Vice President- 19703

Secretary- 9742

Joint Secretary- 13058

ABVP's candidate Tushar Dedha wins the President’s post, Aprajita wins the post of Secretary & Sachin Baisla wins the post of Joint Secretary.

NSUI Candidate Abhi Dahiya bags the post of Vice President

DUSU Elections at 52 colleges and departments for the central panel were conducted through EVMs while voting for the college union polls was on paper ballot.

DUSU's new President Tushar Dedha

Minister of State for Railways & Textiles congratulated the ABVP on X, "Many congratulations to @ABVPVoice for its jubilant victory in #DUSUElection2023 "

Many congratulations to @ABVPVoice for its jubilant victory in #DUSUElection2023



This victory enunciates the collective faith of youth in Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji's policies and politics. — Darshana Jardosh (@DarshanaJardosh) September 23, 2023

Earlier Kiren Rijuju on X posted, "Rahul Gandhi campaigned in Delhi University Students Union Election which helped ABVP to increase it's vote share! Congratulations to all the Winning Candidates of ABVP, it's cadres as well as all the wishers!"

BJP's Kapil Mishra also took to twitter to congratulate ABVP's students wing and mocked Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the defeat.

DUSU में ABVP की शानदार जीत



कांग्रेस और AAP ने मिलकर लड़ा था



ये INDI गठबंधन की हार



नार्थ ईस्ट के छात्रों और ग्रामीण छात्रों में राहुल गांधी के झूठ के ख़िलाफ़ आक्रोश



राहुल गांधी ने ख़ुद NSUI का कैंपेन किया



मणिपुर पर राहुल गांधी का रवैया और विदेश जाकर देश के ख़िलाफ़ बोलने की… pic.twitter.com/xU4ZXhwwXe — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) September 23, 2023

