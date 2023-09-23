 DUSU Polls Results 2023: ABVP Wins President, Secretary & Jt Sec Posts, NSUI Secures Vice President Seat
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDUSU Polls Results 2023: ABVP Wins President, Secretary & Jt Sec Posts, NSUI Secures Vice President Seat

DUSU Polls Results 2023: ABVP Wins President, Secretary & Jt Sec Posts, NSUI Secures Vice President Seat

DUSU president post is a trending, both ABVP and NSUI are in a tussle with the right-wing student's union leading.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Saturday, September 23, 2023, 06:14 PM IST
article-image
DUSU Polls Results 2023 out |

The results for the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) Elections 2023 are out. According to the ANI, Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) wins three seats meanwhile National Students Union of India (NSUI) secured Vice President post.

ABVP secured President, Secretary and Joint Secretary posts, Meanwhile for Vice President's Post NSUI secured VC post after a tough fight between the two students union.

After 24 Rounds Of Counting these are the numbers:

ABVP

President- 21555
Vice President- 18763
Secretary- 22562
Joint Secretary- 22833

NSUI

President- 17833
Vice President- 19703
Secretary- 9742
Joint Secretary- 13058

ABVP's candidate Tushar Dedha wins the President’s post, Aprajita wins the post of Secretary & Sachin Baisla wins the post of Joint Secretary.

NSUI Candidate Abhi Dahiya bags the post of Vice President

Read Also
DUSU Election Results 2023: ABVP Set For Big Win After Taking Massive Lead Over NSUI, Leading In 3...
article-image

DUSU Elections at 52 colleges and departments for the central panel were conducted through EVMs while voting for the college union polls was on paper ballot.

DUSU's new President Tushar Dedha

Read Also
DUSU Polls: After 18 Rounds ABVP Leading On Three Out Of Four Posts
article-image

Minister of State for Railways & Textiles congratulated the ABVP on X, "Many congratulations to @ABVPVoice for its jubilant victory in #DUSUElection2023 "

Earlier Kiren Rijuju on X posted, "Rahul Gandhi campaigned in Delhi University Students Union Election which helped ABVP to increase it's vote share! Congratulations to all the Winning Candidates of ABVP, it's cadres as well as all the wishers!"

BJP's Kapil Mishra also took to twitter to congratulate ABVP's students wing and mocked Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the defeat.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VCI Begins Counselling 2023 For Veterinary And Animal Husbandry At vci.admissions.nic.in

VCI Begins Counselling 2023 For Veterinary And Animal Husbandry At vci.admissions.nic.in

These Are Top 10 YouTube Channels For Current Affairs

These Are Top 10 YouTube Channels For Current Affairs

CAT 2023 Exam: 3.3 Lakh Applicants Apply This year, Breaking Record

CAT 2023 Exam: 3.3 Lakh Applicants Apply This year, Breaking Record

Watch: ABVP Celebrates After Securing 3 Posts At DUSU Students Polls; Tushar Dedha Becomes New...

Watch: ABVP Celebrates After Securing 3 Posts At DUSU Students Polls; Tushar Dedha Becomes New...

DUSU Polls Results 2023: ABVP Wins President, Secretary & Jt Sec Posts, NSUI Secures Vice President...

DUSU Polls Results 2023: ABVP Wins President, Secretary & Jt Sec Posts, NSUI Secures Vice President...