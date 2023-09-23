DUSU Polls Results 2023: ABVP Wins President, Secretary & Jt Sec Posts, NSUI Secures Vice President Seat

The results for the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) Elections 2023 are out. According to the ANI, Akhil Bhartiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) wins three seats meanwhile National Students Union of India (NSUI) secured Vice President post.
ABVP secured President, Secretary and Joint Secretary posts, Meanwhile for Vice President's Post NSUI secured VC post after a tough fight between the two students union.
After 24 Rounds Of Counting these are the numbers:
ABVP
President- 21555
Vice President- 18763
Secretary- 22562
Joint Secretary- 22833
NSUI
President- 17833
Vice President- 19703
Secretary- 9742
Joint Secretary- 13058
ABVP's candidate Tushar Dedha wins the President’s post, Aprajita wins the post of Secretary & Sachin Baisla wins the post of Joint Secretary.
NSUI Candidate Abhi Dahiya bags the post of Vice President
DUSU Elections at 52 colleges and departments for the central panel were conducted through EVMs while voting for the college union polls was on paper ballot.
DUSU's new President Tushar Dedha
Minister of State for Railways & Textiles congratulated the ABVP on X, "Many congratulations to @ABVPVoice for its jubilant victory in #DUSUElection2023 "
Earlier Kiren Rijuju on X posted, "Rahul Gandhi campaigned in Delhi University Students Union Election which helped ABVP to increase it's vote share! Congratulations to all the Winning Candidates of ABVP, it's cadres as well as all the wishers!"
BJP's Kapil Mishra also took to twitter to congratulate ABVP's students wing and mocked Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the defeat.
