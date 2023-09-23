DUSU Election Results 2023: ABVP Set For Big Win After Taking Massive Lead Over NSUI, Leading In 3 Posts

ABVP supporters celebrating | Twitter @CHiragjha

Counting of votes for Delhi University Students Union elections has begin since today morning and the results of all four central panel posts of president, vice-president, secretary and joint secretary are expected to be announced soon. Twenty-four candidates are contesting the elections.

DUSU president post is a trending, both ABVP and NSUI are in a tussle with the right-wing student's union leading.

DUSU polls: Votes polled after 16 rounds

President

ABVP: 19779

NSUI: 12,225

Vice President

ABVP: 13056

NSUI: 13306

Secretary

ABVP: 15993

NSUI: 6798

Joint Secretary

ABVP: 15332

NSUI: 8811

A total of 24 candidates are there for the posts of president, vice president, secretary, and joint secretary.

Earlier ABVP (All India Vidyarthi Parishad) candidates were leading in all posts. For President's post – ​​Tushar Dedha was leading by 2554 votes, Vice President candidate Sushant Dhankhar was leading by 250 votes, For Secretary's post Aparajita was Leading by 8695 votes and Joint Secretary candidate Sachin Baisla by 6721 votes.

Chander Shekhar- The chief election officer for the polls -- said the university recorded a voter turnout of 42 per cent. Around one lakh students were eligible to vote in the election.

While the voting percentage was higher than in 2019 when a turnout of 39.90 per cent was recorded, it failed to surpass the nearly 11-year-high figure of 2018. The turnouts in 2018 and 2017 were 44.46 per cent and 42.8 per cent, respectively.

Elections at 52 colleges and departments for the central panel were conducted through EVMs while voting for the college union polls was on paper ballot.

For the students, core issues ranged from fee hikes to the lack of affordable accommodations, enhanced security during college fests and menstrual leaves.

Member of Parliament, Kiren Rijuju while congratulating ABVP tweets, "Rahul Gandhi campaigned in Delhi University Students Union Election which helped ABVP to increase it's vote share! Congratulations to all the Winning Candidates of ABVP, it's cadres as well as all the wishers!"

#ABVP sweeps #DUSU

Rahul Gandhi campaigned in Delhi University Students Union Election which helped ABVP to increase it's vote share!

Congratulations to all the Winning Candidates of ABVP, it's cadres as well as all the wishers!#DUSUElection2023 #ABVP pic.twitter.com/KiNRBeVMV4 — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) September 23, 2023

#DUSU 2023 Results | Celebration begins in DU North Campus as all 4 candidates of ABVP are nearing to victory.#DUSUElection2023 pic.twitter.com/CO4fj936Uk — Chirag Jha (@iChiragJha) September 23, 2023

As for many organisations backed by political parties, these polls are a way to gauge the mood of young voters. This year's elections assume significance as they were held just months before the Lok Sabha polls.

The Congress-affiliated National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has claimed to have won union elections in 17 colleges (day colleges) while the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) claimed victory in 34.

The ABVP, NSUI, CPI(M)-backed Students' Federation of India (SFI) and the CPI(ML)-Liberation-linked All India Students' Association (AISA) had fielded candidates for all four central posts. The ABVP won three of the four seats in the 2019 elections.

DUSU is the main representative body for most colleges and faculties. Each college also has its own students' union, elections to which are held annually.

The DUSU elections were last held in 2019. The polls could not be held in 2020 and 2021 due to COVID-19 while possible disruptions to the academic calendar prevented their conduct in 2022.

(with PTI inputs)

