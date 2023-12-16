DU's Aditi Mahavidyalaya Invites Applications for Assistant Professor Position; Direct Link Here

DU's Aditi Mahavidyalaya Invites Applications for Assistant Professor Position | Pixabay (representational Pic)

Aditi Mahavidyalaya, part of Delhi University, is currently accepting applications for the position of Assistant Professor. Interested candidates can apply, and the deadline for submission is December 20 or within 21 days from the advertisement's publication in the employment news.

The advertisement was published in the employment news on December 16. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at colrec.uod.ac.in.

Direct link to apply

DU Recruitment 2023 vacancy details:

This recruitment aims to fill 51 open positions.

Application fee for DU Recruitment 2023:

For UR/OBC/EWS category candidates: ₹500

SC, ST, PwBD category and Women applicants are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

DU's Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Invites Applications for Assistant Professor Position | DU

Steps to apply for Delhi University recruitment:

Candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at colrec.uod.ac.in

Register and fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Take a printout for future reference.