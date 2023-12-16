 DU's Aditi Mahavidyalaya Invites Applications for Assistant Professor Position; Direct Link Here
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationDU's Aditi Mahavidyalaya Invites Applications for Assistant Professor Position; Direct Link Here

DU's Aditi Mahavidyalaya Invites Applications for Assistant Professor Position; Direct Link Here

Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at colrec.uod.ac.in.

Siksha MUpdated: Saturday, December 16, 2023, 08:36 PM IST
article-image
DU's Aditi Mahavidyalaya Invites Applications for Assistant Professor Position | Pixabay (representational Pic)

Aditi Mahavidyalaya, part of Delhi University, is currently accepting applications for the position of Assistant Professor. Interested candidates can apply, and the deadline for submission is December 20 or within 21 days from the advertisement's publication in the employment news.

The advertisement was published in the employment news on December 16. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at colrec.uod.ac.in.

Direct link to apply

DU Recruitment 2023 vacancy details: 

This recruitment aims to fill 51 open positions.

Application fee for DU Recruitment 2023:

For UR/OBC/EWS category candidates: ₹500

SC, ST, PwBD category and Women applicants are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

DU's Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Invites Applications for Assistant Professor Position

DU's Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Invites Applications for Assistant Professor Position | DU

Steps to apply for Delhi University recruitment:

Candidates can follow the steps given below:

Visit the official website at colrec.uod.ac.in

Register and fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Take a printout for future reference.

Read Also
DU's Shaheed Bhagat Singh College Denies Exam Admit Cards To 100 Students Over Attendance
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sharp 40% Decline In Indian Student Visa Applications To Canada Amidst Financial Requirement Hike

Sharp 40% Decline In Indian Student Visa Applications To Canada Amidst Financial Requirement Hike

DU's Aditi Mahavidyalaya Invites Applications for Assistant Professor Position; Direct Link Here

DU's Aditi Mahavidyalaya Invites Applications for Assistant Professor Position; Direct Link Here

IGNOU Begins Registration For Post Basic BSc Nursing Program; Direct Link To Register

IGNOU Begins Registration For Post Basic BSc Nursing Program; Direct Link To Register

Embracing Disability: U.S. Universities Lead The Way In Fostering Access And Pride For International...

Embracing Disability: U.S. Universities Lead The Way In Fostering Access And Pride For International...

IIT Roorkee Wins Most Innovative Institute Awards At CII Industrial Innovation Awards 2023

IIT Roorkee Wins Most Innovative Institute Awards At CII Industrial Innovation Awards 2023