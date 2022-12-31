Dual degrees will make global education affordable for Indian students: UGC chief

UGC Chairman Jagadish Kumar |

New Delhi: UGC Chairman and veteran academician, Professor M. Jagadesh Kumar, on Friday said that dual degrees will make global education affordable for Indian students.

The chairman was discussing a vista of issues including the New Education Policy and on plans to enable overseas varsities set up campuses in the country. He said that the newly introduced dual degrees will make global education affordable for Indian students.

Kumar also talked about various issues like four-year undergraduate programme (FYUP), campuses of foreign universities, 6,000 vacant posts of teachers in Central universities, implementation of New Education Policy (NEP) and major changes coming in 2023 in universities.

Earlier, he highlighted that universities from major countries will be setting up campuses in India.

The UGC chief added that the idea behind allowing foreign campuses to be set up in India is to provide an international dimension to higher education, permit Indian students to obtain foreign qualifications at an affordable cost, and make India an attractive global study destination.